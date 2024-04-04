Rescuers search for missing people after Taiwan earthquake

Rescuers searched Thursday for dozens of people still missing a day after Taiwan 's strongest earthquake in a quarter century damaged buildings , killed nine people, and left others stranded in remote areas or sleeping in tents. In the eastern coastal city of Hualien near the epicenter, workers used an excavator to stabilize the base of a damaged building with construction materials, as some officers took samples of its exterior and chickens browsed amid potted plants on its slanted roof.

Mayor Hsu Chen-wei previously said 48 residential buildings had been damaged, some of which were tilting at precarious angles with their ground floors crushed. Some Hualien residents were still staying in tents, and the main road linking the county to the capital and the island's was still closed Thursday afternoon, but much of the island’s day-to-day life was returning to normal. Some local rail service to Hualien resumed, and the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

