Rescue Team Attempts to Feed Stranded Killer Whale Calf

Plans to save a stranded killer whale calf off northern Vancouver Island have shifted to feeding attempts. The Federal Fisheries Department rescue team will observe if the orca calf will eat harbour seal remains placed in the lagoon where it frequents.

The calf has not been seen eating anything from the lagoon yet, but it offers feeding opportunities as it is abundant with fish. The calf has been alone in the lagoon since its mother died last month.

