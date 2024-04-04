Rescue Effort Planned to Save Trapped Killer Whale Calf

A rescue effort is being planned to save a killer whale calf trapped in a tidal lagoon off northern Vancouver Island . Officials from the Federal Fisheries Department , Ehattesaht First Nation , and marine mammal rescue experts are working together to lift the two-year-old orca calf out of the lagoon and place it in a net pen in the ocean.
The rescue is scheduled to take place within the next two weeks.
Rescue Killer Whale Calf Tidal Lagoon Vancouver Island Federal Fisheries Department Ehattesaht First Nation Marine Mammal Net Pen
Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89 Read more »
Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »
Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »
Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »
Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »
Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »