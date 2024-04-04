Rescue Effort Planned to Save Trapped Killer Whale Calf

A rescue effort is being planned to save a killer whale calf trapped in a tidal lagoon off northern Vancouver Island . Officials from the Federal Fisheries Department , Ehattesaht First Nation , and marine mammal rescue experts are working together to lift the two-year-old orca calf out of the lagoon and place it in a net pen in the ocean.

The rescue is scheduled to take place within the next two weeks.

