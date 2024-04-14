Rescue Attempt for Orphaned Killer Whale Calf Postponed

A second attempt to rescue an orphaned killer whale calf stranded in a remote British Columbia lagoon will not take place on Saturday after an initial effort to capture the young orca failed a day earlier.

Rescuers said the orca evaded capture during Friday’s initial attempt to corral her into the shallows of the lagoon with a net, place her in a sling and carry her to open waters. He said rescuers, including members of the Ehattesaht First Nation, Vancouver Aquarium staff and other experts, aren’t giving up and remain optimistic. They note the calf is still in good health and swimming well.

