HEAD TOPICS

Republicans fail to expel Santos from the House

GlobalNational1 min.

The resolution to expel Santos from the House failed to gain the required two-thirds vote, with supporters unable to even gain a simple majority. Some Republicans and Democrats expressed concerns about the timing and process of the expulsion.

Republicans, Expulsion, House, Santos, Vote, Ethics Committee

The effort to kick Santos out of the House was led by his fellow New York Republicans , who are anxious to distance themselves from a colleague infamous for fabricating his life story and accused of stealing from donors, lying to Congress and receiving unemployment benefits he did not deserve. But the resolution failed to gain the required two-thirds vote. Supporters could not even gain a simple majority, with the final vote being 179 for expulsion and 213 against.

To succeed, numerous Republican lawmakers would have had to break ranks with newly elected Speaker Mike Johnson, who has said Santos should get his day in court. Johnson, R-La., also recently told Fox News that if Congress is going to expel members because they are charged with a crime or accused of wrongdoing, “that’s a problem.” Some Democrats also voiced concerns about getting ahead of the Ethics Committee , which issued a rare memo the day before, citing the depth of its investigation with some 40 witnesses contacted and the issuance of 37 subpoenas

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.