Republican Senators Endorse Trump for 2024 Nomination

Republican senators Tim Scott and Marco Rubio endorsed Donald Trump for the party's 2024 presidential nomination, despite previous conflicts. Rubio's endorsement was seen as hypocritical and ungrateful, as he had previously been supported by Nikki Haley, who defied Trump in 2016. This move may have been galling for Haley, but she has always claimed not to take things personally in politics.





globeandmail » / 🏆 5. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

S&P 500 Calls for 2024 Reflect Limited Increase for StocksMany strategists' S&P 500 calls for 2024 already reflect a limited increase for stocks next year. The median target among the 20 Wall Street strategists tracked by Bloomberg shows the benchmark index finishing 2024 at 4,850, less than 2% higher than where the benchmark closed 2023. Strategists at Goldman Sachs already boosted their 2024 target to reflect the recent run-up in stocks and the shift to a more dovish Fed., with year-end targets of 5,200 for the S&P 500, reflecting about 9% upside from the 2023 close. Meanwhile, the lowest call on the Street for 2024 isthat the S&P will sink to 4,200, which would mark a 12% decline for the benchmark index in 2024.Those that either see the economy not entering a recession at all, or believe that outcome has been talked about so much it won't entail much impact for stocks, predict the S&P 500 hits at least 5,000 in 2024. That camp includes firms like Oppenheimer, Fundstrat, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, and Bank of America. and causes mass hysteria over it

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Maine's top election official removes Trump from 2024 ballotMaine's top election official has removed former U.S. president Donald Trump from the state's 2024 ballot, in a surprising decision based on the 14th Amendment's 'insurrectionist ban.'

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Trump Wins Iowa Caucuses, Solidifying His Position for 2024 Presidential NominationFormer U.S. president Donald Trump secures a significant victory in the Iowa caucuses, establishing his dominance in the race for the Republicans' 2024 presidential nomination. The second-place finisher remains uncertain between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Pantone Announces 'Peach Fuzz' as the Colour of the Year for 2024Pantone has announced 'Peach Fuzz' as the Colour of the Year for 2024. The warm and cozy shade represents our desire for togetherness and creates a symbiotic relationship between our senses. Beauty enthusiasts worldwide are relieved as this universally gorgeous hue is easily wearable. Get ready for the wave of peach-inspired looks with our list of Peach Fuzz-hued beauty buys.

Source: FashionCanada - 🏆 35. / 63 Read more »

3 Tokens to Buy Now for Retirement in 2024Explore the potential of 3 tokens to buy now for retirement in 2024, with a focus on Retik Finance (RETIK) and its unique features.

Source: CryptoAmb - 🏆 22. / 68 Read more »

Inflation Could Help Canadians with Taxes in 2024Canadians preparing their taxes and finances for 2024 might find a bit of help from an unexpected friend: inflation. Inflation from the last few years acts as a benchmark for a number of government programs and tax filing metrics. In other words, after eating away at Canadians’ pocketbooks for a bad couple of years, inflation could pay it forward in 2024.

Source: GlobalNational - 🏆 81. / 51 Read more »