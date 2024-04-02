Republican Senate Candidate Hopes Wife's Interview Will Offset Anti-Abortion Stance

Sam Brown, the likely Nevada Republican nominee for Senate, hopes that a recent interview with his wife will help counter his anti-abortion stance. The success of this public relations move could impact the outcome of the Senate race.

Brown, while personally against abortion, supports Nevada's law allowing abortions up to the 24th week of pregnancy. He cites his wife's previous abortion as evidence of his empathy and sincerity.

