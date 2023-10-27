Report raises questions about Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigenous claim

Sainte-Marie, 82, said ahead of the Friday report that she doesn’t know who her birth parents are or where she’s from. She called herself “a proud member of the Native community with deep roots in Canada.”

CBC located her birth certificate, which says Sainte-Marie was born in 1941 in Stoneham, Mass., to Albert and Winifred Sainte-Marie. The document lists the baby and parents as white and includes a signature of an attending physician.

Sainte-Marie’s claim to Indigenous identity was forefront as her fame began to increase throughout the 1960s. Her debut record, “It’s My Way!,” featured several notable tunes, including "Now That the Buffalo's Gone," a protest song linked to the loss of Indigenous lands. headtopics.com

But the story of her birth, childhood and identity shifted throughout her decades-long career in the public eye. Her 2018 authorized biography says there’s no official record of her birth. It says she was probably born Cree on Piapot First Nation in Saskatchewan in the early 1940s. Sainte-Marie was adopted through Cree traditions into the Piapot family in her early 20s.

Sainte-Marie said Thursday that her “growing-up mom,” Winifred Sainte-Marie, told her she was adopted and may have been born “on the wrong side of the blanket,” meaning born out of wedlock. Sainte-Marie provided an affidavit from her former lawyer, who was tasked with looking into her Indigenous heritage. It says oral history from Saskatchewan explained Sainte-Marie was born north of Piapot to a single woman “who could not care for her.” headtopics.com

