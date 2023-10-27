Report raises questions about Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigenous claim

Sainte-Marie, 82, said ahead of the Friday report that she doesn't know who her birth parents are or where she's from. She called herself "a proud member of the Native community with deep roots in Canada.""To those who question my truth, I say with love, I know who I am," she said Thursday in a statement.

Sainte-Marie's claim to Indigenous identity was forefront as her fame began to increase throughout the 1960s. Her debut record, "It's My Way!," featured several notable tunes, including "Now That the Buffalo's Gone," a protest song linked to the loss of Indigenous lands.

CBC cites news articles from the 1960s in which she identifies as Mi'kmaq, then as Algonquin and later as Cree. Sainte-Marie said Thursday that her "growing-up mom," Winifred Sainte-Marie, told her she was adopted and may have been born "on the wrong side of the blanket," meaning born out of wedlock. headtopics.com

Family members in the U.S., including Sainte-Marie's younger sister, told CBC that Sainte-Marie was not adopted and does not have Indigenous ancestry.



