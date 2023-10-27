Rep. Dean Phillips announces primary challenge to Biden. He says Democrats need to focus on future

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — For months, Dean Phillips has been calling for a Democratic primary challenge to President Joe Biden. He's drawn no public interest from governors, lawmakers, and other would-be alternatives.

While Phillips is highly unlikely to beat Biden, a run would offer a symbolic challenge to national Democrats trying to project the idea that there is no reason to doubt the president's electability — even as many Americans question whether the 80-year-old Biden should serve another term.

Kevin Munoz, a spokesman for Biden's reelection campaign said the president “is proud of the historic, unified support he has from across the Democratic Party for his reelection.” Moments before Phillips even announced, meanwhile, Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz sent a Biden reelection campaign fundraising email titled “Minnesotans love Joe Biden” and taking an indirect swipe at the congressman, writing that some of his state's residents sometimes “make political side shows for themselves.” headtopics.com

In 1968, another Minnesotan, Democratic Sen. Eugene McCarthy, built his campaign around opposing the Vietnam War and finished second in New Hampshire’s primary, helping push President Lyndon Johnson into forgoing a second term. Massachusetts Sen. Ted Kennedy's challenge of President Jimmy Carter and Pat Buchanan's run against President George H.W. Bush both failed, but Carter and Bush ultimately lost their reelection bids.

Steve Shurtleff, a former speaker of the New Hampshire House who has distanced himself from Biden, said he has spoken twice with Phillips and believed the congressman might appeal to some Democrats and independents who can choose to vote in the primary. headtopics.com

