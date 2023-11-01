Rental Protection Fund taps 22 non-profits to secure affordable rental units across B.C.

“It’s such a special and unique opportunity to really provide housing security,” Maslechko said in an interview. There are currently 25 properties across the province that are being considered for acquisition by the non-profits, translating into 1,300 units, Maslechko said. The fund would in turn finance those acquisitions.

The Rental Protection Fund was launched in January 2023 with the aim of protecting affordable rental units from redevelopment, disinvestment, displacement of tenants and rent price increases. This is being driven through $500 million in funding from the province to secure roughly 2,000 units over three years.

Organizations or applicants much first be vetted, properties must then be vetted and a proposal to acquire a property can then be submitted to the fund.

