Renovation and Expansion Approved for St. Kateri Outdoor Learning Centre

Trustees with the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board learned today that the province has approved a plan to spend more than $900,000 on renovation and expansion of the infrastructure at the board's St. Kateri Outdoor Learning Centre . The centre, formerly known as Camp Korah, is in the west end and offers outdoor learning experiences to students from kindergarten to Grade 12.

The investment will allow the centre to accommodate 60 more students than its current capacity of 170, the board says. Full details are in the following news release: During the Nov. 15 Board of Trustees meeting, Director of Education , Danny Viotto shared that the provincial government has given its approval to utilize $930,000 to renovate and expand the current infrastructure of one of the board’s innovative experiential learning hubs. The renovation plans include an additional classroom in the current building, upgrades to the washroom facilities and ventilation system, and conversion to LED lighting throughout the buildin





