On Friday, a team of paramedics and Renfrew County and District Health Unit workers travelled along the Algonquin Trail in Pembroke to find homeless individuals who are often unseen by the public and map out their encampments.

"We want to have an understanding of where they're located. If we get a 9-1-1 call to the area, we're familiar with it."

"If we can best determine where we can find these folks, the outreach that we're going to be able to provide will better serve those who are currently without a home," said health promoter Avery Prince with the Renfrew County Health Unit. headtopics.com

"Homelessness is not just the big tent cities that we see in some of the more urban centres like Ottawa, Toronto, things like that," Day says. At The Grind in Pembroke, the county's only community kitchen, staff say they are seeing a record number of clients accessing their services.

Robyn says outside of the community kitchen, there are not many supports in Pembroke for the homeless."In a place like this, there needs to be more," says Robyn. "You have to let us have a place where we can gather and have coffee." headtopics.com

"The County of Renfrew is the largest county in the province of Ontario. There are homeless people everywhere. And we're just touching the tip of the iceberg."What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 27-29Internet and phone services collapsed in the Gaza Strip under intensified bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2.

