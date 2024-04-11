Renfrew Council Hands Over Fraud Investigation Findings to Provincial Police

Councillors in Renfrew , Ont., have voted to hand over to provincial police the findings of a fraud investigation that examined the troubled expansion of the town's recreation centre . The decision comes after councillors received legal advice during a closed-door session Tuesday evening, and includes a directive to staff to also launch a civil case claiming fraud, fraudulent misrepresentation and breach of duty of good faith.

For now, the town is not identifying any individual or company it's seeking to sue, nor is it flagging anyone to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), but Renfrew's chief administrative officer (CAO) confirms the individual or individuals no longer work for the town. "We have enough now that we feel it's important to refer the matter to the OPP," Robert Tremblay said. "The town is committed to transparency and accountability, and these actions really flow from that." The town hired an independent consultant and certified fraud examiner to review how the expansion of the Ma-te-Way Activity Centre ballooned from an initial budget of $18 million for a 49,500-square-foot building to an estimated $35 million for a 96,000-square-foot expansio

