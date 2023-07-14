Renaming of Ryerson University and Financial Benefits in Ontario

Signage bearing the old name of Ryerson University, which has since been renamed to Toronto Metropolitan University, on the university campus in Toronto on April 26, 2022.If you want to understand why the number of visa students at Canada’s universities and colleges – particularly in Ontario, and particularly at colleges – hasIn the spring of 2022, Ontario sent me a cheque for $440.

The Ford government had just made it free to renew your vehicle registration – it used to cost $120 a year – and the move was retroactive to 2020. I had paid my fees in advance to the end of 2023, so I was refunded back to the start of the decade. There’s more. Each time I fill up my tank, I save about $3, thanks to Ontario’s 5.7-cent-a-litre cut to the gasoline tax. The cut went into effect in the summer of 2022. It was only supposed to last six months but it’s been extended and extended again, and is now scheduled to run until (at least) the summer of 2024. Axing vehicle registration fees costs the Ontario government $1.1-billion a year. The cut to gas and diesel taxes costs the treasury $





globeandmail » / 🏆 5. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ontario MPPs vote 78-0 to condemn Hamas, affirm Israel's right of self defence amid ongoing warToronto, Ontario,(David Donnelly/CBC), June 2014, Queen's Park, Summer, Exterior, Ontario Legislative Building,

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 25. / 60,984 Read more »

Student union that backed Palestinians says it won’t be silenced by political ‘bullying’University of Toronto Mississauga student union says Ontario minister defamed them while protected by parliamentary privilege

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

university-toronto-mississauga-student-union-palestiniansUniversity of Toronto Mississauga student union says Ontario minister defamed them while protected by parliamentary privilege

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

TMU says men’s soccer team suspended over ‘serious’ allegationsToronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University) says it has suspended its men's soccer team after receiving a report about “concerning” behaviour.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 8. / 83,72 Read more »

Cougars associate coach off to Ontario universityJosh Dixon was with the Cougars for the past two seasons.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 61. / 22,68 Read more »

More Ontario universities pull course info from websites after University of Waterloo stabbingsSeveral Ontario universities are removing course locations and other information from their public websites following a similar move by the University of Waterloo, where a triple stabbing in June has triggered a series of safety measures.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 25. / 60,984 Read more »