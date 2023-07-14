Renaming of Ryerson University and Financial Benefits in Ontario

Signage bearing the old name of Ryerson University, which has since been renamed to Toronto Metropolitan University, on the university campus in Toronto on April 26, 2022.If you want to understand why the number of visa students at Canada’s universities and colleges – particularly in Ontario, and particularly at colleges – hasIn the spring of 2022, Ontario sent me a cheque for $440.
The Ford government had just made it free to renew your vehicle registration – it used to cost $120 a year – and the move was retroactive to 2020. I had paid my fees in advance to the end of 2023, so I was refunded back to the start of the decade. There’s more. Each time I fill up my tank, I save about $3, thanks to Ontario’s 5.7-cent-a-litre cut to the gasoline tax. The cut went into effect in the summer of 2022. It was only supposed to last six months but it’s been extended and extended again, and is now scheduled to run until (at least) the summer of 2024. Axing vehicle registration fees costs the Ontario government $1.1-billion a year. The cut to gas and diesel taxes costs the treasury $
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 25. / 60,984 Read more »
Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »
Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »
Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 8. / 83,72 Read more »
Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 61. / 22,68 Read more »
Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 25. / 60,984 Read more »