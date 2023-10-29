Remparts defeat Sea Dogs 4-1 in QMJHL matchup

Antoine Michaud, Charles Savoie and Charles-Olivier Villeneuve also scored for the Remparts (6-9-0-0), who led 2-0 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third.The Remparts went 3-for-7 on the power play, while the Sea Dogs were 0-for-6.

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Luke Woodworth scored a goal and added an assist as the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs edged the Val-d'Or Foreurs 4-2.Alexandre Guy and Nathan Brisson scored for the Foreurs (5-8-0-1).This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2023.

QMJHL roundup: Gaudet nets hat trick as Remparts tip Sea Dogs 6-1SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Kassim Gaudet scored three goals, including the final one on a penalty shot, as the visiting Quebec Remparts rolled over the Saint John Sea Dogs 6-1 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Sunday at TD Station. Read more ⮕

Cape Breton Eagles Shut Out by Sherbrooke Phoenix in QMJHL ActionThe Cape Breton Eagles were blanked 2-0 by the Sherbrooke Phoenix in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action. Sherbrooke's Samuel St-Hilaire recorded a shutout, stopping all 19 shots he faced. Cape Breton's Jakub Milota made 24 saves. Sherbrooke outshot Cape Breton 26-22 and went 1-for-7 on the power play, while the Eagles were 0-for-5. Cape Breton will conclude their road trip against the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada. Read more ⮕

QMJHL: Cape Breton Eagles beat Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in OTExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Blainville-Boisbriand defeats Chicoutimi in shootoutXavier Sarrasin scores in regulation time and Charles-Édward Gravel makes key saves in shootout as Blainville-Boisbriand beats Chicoutimi. Other QMJHL results: Quebec edges Titan, Wildcats defeat Sea Dogs , Mooseheads top Islanders, and Tigres best Cataractes. Read more ⮕

Blainville-Boisbriand defeats Chicoutimi in shootoutXavier Sarrasin scores in regulation time and Charles-Édward Gravel makes key saves in shootout as Blainville-Boisbriand beats Chicoutimi. Other QMJHL results: Quebec edges Titan, Wildcats defeat Sea Dogs , Mooseheads top Islanders, and Tigres best Cataractes. Read more ⮕

Imported Dogs with Rabies Highlight the Importance of Surveillance for New Viruses and BacteriaTwo recent cases of rabies in dogs brought to Canada from overseas emphasize the need for surveillance of imported animals for new strains of viruses and bacteria. Quick action prevented the spread of the disease to at least 60 people. Read more ⮕