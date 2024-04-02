Reminder for Dog Owners: Clean Up After Your Dogs

The City of Sault Ste. Marie issued a news release today, reminding dog owners of their responsibilities as outlined in the Animal Care and Control by-law: It is mandatory for all dog owners to promptly clean up and appropriately dispose of feces left by dogs on any property within City limits, including fields and park areas.

Dogs must be under control at all times and are not permitted to run at large anywhere within the City, other than the property owned by its owner and at the Strathclair Dog Park. The Strathclair Dog Park is located at 962 Second Line East adjacent to the entrance to the Sault Ste. Marie Humane Society. Dogs off their owner’s property must be leashed with a maximum length of 6 feet. Despite off leash regulations, and associated by-law enforcement, City parks and sports complexes have seen an upward trend of dogs running off-leash, posing risks to park users, and creating sanitation concern

