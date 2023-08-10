Remembering Peter Showler: A Friend, Writer, and Defender of Refugees

Peter Showler was my friend, lunch companion, fierce and knowledgeable defender of refugees , and an awfully good writer. He often wrote columns for The Hill Times and its Embassy edition. He wrote TV series scripts; published a book of short stories, Refugee Sandwich; and wrote several other unpublished short stories and a novel.

A few years ago, he wrote to me: “I am revising my first novel that was started in the late ’90’s and has evolved through four different versions with different titles, different openings and endings, and different structures including one version as linked short stories. It is the book that taught me how to write. It has given much joy, much insight, and much frustration in not finding a publisher … My magnificent obsession.” Over the years, Showler had a long list of joys and obsession





Read more: THEHİLLTİMES » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TİMESCOLONİST: Comment: Remembering Japanese-Canadian internment, remembering 9/11The Japanese-Canadian example showed that, without vigilant awareness of past wrongs, legitimate national security concerns can slide all too easily into authoritarian responses and thedemonization of vulnerable groups.

Source: timescolonist | Read more »

NATİONALPOST: Remembering Hugh: A Great Canadian Public Figure and FriendFriends and colleagues mourn the loss of Hugh, a great Canadian public figure, who was also known for his gift of friendship and generosity.

Source: nationalpost | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: LETTER: Remembering my friend Yvon Arsenault with gratitudeAlways with an urgency in his step, a passion for machinery and automobiles, nothing could discourage Yvon Arsenault's determined path. When there wasn't ...

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

BOREDPANDA: Nasty Friend Attempts Blackmail On ‘Friend’ So Her Entire Family Can Live With Her, FailsIt's hard to put into words how infinite entitlement is, but it's definitely within at least a single infinity continuum. Don't believe me? This story should make the point.

Source: boredpanda | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: B.C. nurse who injected friend's friend with wrinkle filler disciplinedTatsiana Tarasevich admitted to injecting a person with Dysport — a wrinkle-relief treatment drug — without a doctor's orders.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: B.C. woman loses $70 lawsuit over remote control, T-shirt and jewelry'Don’t hate me,' woman said after using friend's Amazon account to order that friend a surprise gift, knowing the friend hated surprises.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »