Remembering Mike Flanagan, a Talented Left-Handed Pitcher

It has been a busy few days around here, and last night, there was a Christmas party for a company my wife has been working with. It went pretty late for those who stayed to the very end. So, today has been a very slow day. Mike Flanagan was a left-handed pitcher who played in the majors for 18 seasons—four with the Blue Jays. He would have turned 72 today, but he passed away back in 2011. He was an excellent pitcher; you don’t play for 18 years without being a good pitcher.

He finished 167-143 with a 3.90 ERA in 526 games, 404 starts. For the first 13 years, he played with the Orioles. His best season was 1979. He went 23-9 with a 3.08 ERA in 39 games, with 38 starts pitching 265 innings. He won his Cy Young award that year. He was part of an outstanding pitching staff. In 1980, he gave nicknames to pitchers on the staff. He called himself ‘Cy Young’, Jim Palmer ‘Cy Old’, Steve Stone, who would win the award that year, Cy Present and Storm Davis ‘Cy Future’. Davis had great ‘stuff’ but never put it all together. He also said that when you are done, you are called Cy-onar





