Remains of Alyssa Turnbull found, OPP confirm

Police on Wednesday said that the remains of Alyssa Turnbull were found on Oct. 25 in a remote area of Kaministiquia, west of Kakabeka Falls.OPP media relations manager Bill Dickson said the police force has had officers involved in the case right from the beginning since Turnbull's disapperance was reported.

"As part of the ongoing investigation, we did have information come forward as to a potential location and that, that led our searchers to the site, to the west of Kakabeka Falls, where her remains were found," Dickson told CKPR Radio after a news release was issued.

Dickson said police received confirmation from the forensic pathologist on Wednesday that the remains were Turnbull."Our investigators went and met with, with Alyssa's family to let her know that there was a great likelihood that we found her remains," Dickson said.

"While I can't speak to what they are feeling or what they are experiencing, it's got to be some measure of relief for them to know that now at least they know where she is, they know to some extent what has happened to her and they're able to move on and give her the farewell that she deserves, the burial that she deserves.Two people — 29-year-old Nick Soos and 61-year-old Brian Soos — were each arrested and charged with committing indignity to a body and obstructing justice.

The investigation into Turnbull's disappearance was extensive, including a search at Nipigon's wastewater treatment plant in November 2020.

