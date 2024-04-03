Reid helps Wolves gain ground in West with win over Rockets. The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Houston Rockets in a close game, with Reid leading the team to victory. Reid scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, helping the Wolves move up in the Western Conference standings.

The game was intense and went down to the wire, but Reid's performance proved to be the difference-maker. With this win, the Wolves are now just one game behind the Rockets in the playoff race.

Reid helps Wolves gain ground in West with win over RocketsNaz Reid strengthened his case for the Sixth Man of the Year Award with 25 points and six rebounds, Anthony Edwards scored 19 points and the Timberwolves kept up their push for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with a 113-106 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night.

