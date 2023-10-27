Regina Pats off to hot start at home, Cole Temple set to join Team Canada

The Regina Pats in the post-Connor-Bedard era have gotten off to a hot start, with one player becoming a major piece.

The Regina Pats currently sit sixth in the WHL eastern conference standings, with 15 points in the first 13 games. But they’re just two points behind the first-place Lethbridge Hurricanes. And after losing players like Bedard, Stanislav Svozil and Alexander Suzdalev from last year’s squad, the team is exceeding expectations in what many thought might be a rebuilding year.

“Our team knew we were going to surprise a lot of people,” Regina Pats forward Tanner Howe said. “All the people saying how we weren’t going to be the best, and some doubts they had on us, I think our team really took that and went along with it.” headtopics.com

Regina has enjoyed a distinct home ice advantage this season, winning five of their seven games inside the Brandt Centre. On the road however, the team has only one win in six games.“I like that we’ve been really consistent with our identity and the way that we’ve been playing,” Pats head coach Brad Herauf said. “Obviously, we’re really happy with the results and the wins, we even feel like we could have had more. But that’s the way it goes, you know.

