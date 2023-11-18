Rediscovering My First Love

When I was a young man of 21, fresh out of university and eager to be part of an exciting world that I felt was at my grasp, I fell deeply in love for the very first time. She was “my everything” — beautiful, smart, fun, and sensuous. She was also my “first,” and sex became a whole new and wondrous magnet of attachment. Then, she dumped me. I suffered, and cried openly in front of my friends. My “everything” became the haunting ghost of my past, but I eventually moved forward, step by step.

I eventually married a very good woman and we had two children together, but it was a union without deep attachment, and we divorced. I’m 50 now, wondering if there’s a possibility for me of another great passion, and even whether, if I rediscover my “first” love, there’d be a chance that she’d at least be interested in a reunion with m





