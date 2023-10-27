Redblacks look to end another disappointing season with a win over first-place Argos

The Argos (15-2) have a chance to set a franchise record for most wins if they beat the Redblacks (4-13) on Saturday at TD Place Stadium. The Redblacks, meanwhile, are looking to reach five wins in a season for the first time since 2018.

“At this time, we can’t change what’s happened in the past, but we certainly can affect the future,” said head coach Bob Dyce. “We can use this as a springboard. Obviously, our main focus is making sure we win this game (Saturday) night and bring everything that we have. The last thing you want to go into an offseason is thinking about what could have been.”

Williams, who will be looking for a new contract for next season, has 169 carries for 952 yards despite missing three games. The 26-year-old Williams was named as the Redblacks nominee for the CFL's most outstanding player award Wednesday.While the Redblacks aren’t likely to win too many awards this season quarterback Dustin Crum was selected as the team's most outstanding rookie. headtopics.com

Crum goes into the final game passing 244-for-350 for 2,836 yards. He is Ottawa’s second-leading rusher with 668 yards and nine tpuchdowns. Saturday’s game will be fan appreciation night. Crum understands the frustration most are feeling but has huge respect for those that continue to hang in there.

