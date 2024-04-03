Red Sox Beat Athletics in 11 Innings

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Oakland Athletics in 11 innings thanks to a strong performance by their pitching staff. The game was a close one, with both teams scoring runs in the late innings. However, the Red Sox were able to come out on top with a walk-off hit in the 11th inning.

This win puts the Red Sox in a good position in the standings and gives them momentum going forward.

