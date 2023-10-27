Record year for bear encounters in Jasper prompts renewed warnings

With the number of black bear encounters on the rise in Jasper, conservation officials caution that the problem will not be solved by relocating the animals out of town and that grizzlies could soon become part of the problem.The townsite has been dealing with an increasingly bold, urbanized population of bears looking to fatten themselves on backyard fruit trees.

Nine black bears have been relocated from Jasper in recent months. At least three of them have returned. "We've found through experience that relocating bears out of town often just brings them straight back in again," Argument said.

Argument said without increased efforts to remove attractants, the number of reports will continue to grow and he fears grizzly bears will soon be part of the problem. "One of the things that really concerns me is the number of grizzly bears that we are seeing adopting a valley bottom lifestyle around town," he said. headtopics.com

He notes that trap and release programs, also referred to as translocation programs, can successfully introduce a bear to a new habitat, but it's not the right tool for the magnitude of Jasper's bear problem.

"Some people will say, 'it's just a black bear' but all bears showing up around people is serious," he said. The trees are an irresistible attractant, especially during drought years when the wild berry crop suffers. The problem is also generational. Mother bears who grow accustomed to feeding in town will teach their young to do the same, he said."When they know there's a good food source somewhere, they will come back to it." headtopics.com

Read more:

CBCCalgary »