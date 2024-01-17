Record Number of Invasive Group A Strep Cases Reported in Canada

Canada is seeing a record number of cases of invasive Group A strep, a bacterial infection that kills roughly one in 10 people who contract it, according to data obtained by CBC News. More than 4,600 cases were confirmed in 2023 at the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg, an increase of more than 40 per cent over the previous yearly high, in 2019, says the Public Health Agency of Canada.





Rise in Cases of Invasive Group A Streptococcus Among ChildrenCases of invasive group A streptococcus (iGAS) have been on the rise in the past year, particularly among children. The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has reported higher disease activity in 2023 compared to pre-pandemic years. iGAS is a priority for monitoring and control, and must be reported to public health authorities. The bacteria can cause deeper infections when they enter the bloodstream. Respiratory viruses like influenza, COVID-19, and RSV can increase the risk of strep A infection.

