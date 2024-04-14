Record Number of Illicit Drug Deaths in British Columbia in 2023

RELATED VIDEO: More grim figures from the BC Coroner's Service on the number of illicit drug deaths. New figures show a record number of British Columbia ns were killed by toxic, illicit drugs in 2023. Global News Morning speaks with Recovery and Harm Reduction Expert Guy Felicella about where the province is failing in its attempt to get a handle on the toxic drug crisis.
He said the situation needs to be recognized as a “health crisis,” as his government tries to build and improve the mental-health and addictions-care system in the province. “Our government is committed to saving lives and building a better, more connected system of mental-health and addictions care. This includes expanding access to two innovative made-in-B.C. models of care: the Red Fish Healing Centre model, which prioritizes trauma-informed care; and the Road to Recovery model, which helps patients move seamlessly through a full spectrum of treatment services,” Eby said.
Henry says drug users come from “all walks of life,” often dealing with trauma, and those who try to free themselves from addiction have to go through a recovery process that isn’t “linear” or hinged upon total abstinence. “Recovery is a complex journey, and it is different for everyone. People who use drugs come from all walks of life in all parts of this province. That diversity is also reflected in why people use drugs in the first place. For many, it is to deal with pain, physical, emotional and psychological pain often stemming from previous trauma,” Henry said.
