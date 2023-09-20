Record High Household Food Insecurity in Canada

According to the latest Statistics Canada data, household food insecurity in the 10 provinces has reached a record high. Drawing on data from StatCan’s Canadian Income Survey, our new report has found that the percentage of households with inadequate or insecure access to food due to financial constraints rose to 17.8 per cent in 2022 from 15.9 per cent in 2021. That amounts to 6.9 million Canadians — 1.

1 million more than in 2021 — living in households with experiences that range from worrying about running out of food before there’s enough money to buy more to not eating at all for entire days because of a lack of income. One-quarter of food-insecure households were severely food insecure, meaning 1.5 million Canadians had to cut or skip meals over the past 12 months. These estimates don’t include people living in First Nations or the territories – the Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut – where rates of food insecurity are typically even higher. The rate of household food insecurity differs dramatically across the provinces, ranging from 13.8 per cent in Québec to 2





