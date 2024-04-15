Record High Average Reservation Wage in the US, According to New York Fed

NEW YORK - The lowest wage Americans said they were willing to accept to take a new job reached a record high in March, new data from the New York Federal Reserve showed on Monday.
The report also found declining satisfaction with wage and non-wage compensation in March, while satisfaction with promotion opportunities held steady.New York Fed data tracking reservation wage demands has shown a solid uptrend amid ongoing inflation pressures and labor market tightness. While inflation has been waning, price pressures remain robust and are driving workers to seek higher wages, while a strong need for workers has given employees more power to get their wage demands met.
U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in March amid a surge in receipts at online retailers, further evidence that the economy ended the first quarter on solid ground. The report from the Commerce Department on Monday, which followed news this month of robust employment gains in March and a pick-up in consumer inflation, bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve could delay cutting interest rates until September.
