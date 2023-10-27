Reclaiming Shingwauk Hall: Award recognizes 'very moving' exhibit at Algoma U

The Reclaiming Shingwauk Hall exhibit at Algoma University, along with the Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre, has been recognized with the 2023 Ontario Museum Association Award of Excellence in Exhibitions.“When you think of the beginning of this work by the Survivors that started over 30 years ago, this is part of their dream,” said Jay Jones, president of the Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association (CSAA), in a news release.

Reclaiming Shingwauk Hall is the first major, permanent Residential School Survivor-driven exhibition in a former Residential School building. It has transformed the hallways and former auditorium within Shingwauk Hall into an exhibition space. Reclaiming Shingwauk Hall presents the history of the Shingwauk Indian Industrial Residential Schools within the context of colonialism, truth-telling and healing.

This recognition highlights the SRSC’s significant contributions to preserving and sharing the history of Residential Schools in Canada. Reclaiming Shingwauk Hall is an example of Indigenous-led decolonised history practice.

"This recognition celebrates the tenacity and unwavering dedication of the Children of Shingwuak Alumni Association,” shared Algoma University’s President and Vice-Chancellor Asima Vezina. “This exhibit showcases the resilience of those who endured the Shingwauk Indian Industrial Residential Schools. It is a testament to Indigenous-led decolonised history practice and Algoma’s commitment to preserving the legacy of Residential Schools in Canada. headtopics.com

