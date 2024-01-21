Recent Deaths of Children in Canada Linked to Bacterial Infection

The recent deaths of six children in Ontario and four children in British Columbia from a bacterial infection is grabbing parents' attention. Doctors say severe cases of invasive Group A streptococcal infection are extremely rare. Here's what to know about the disease that is showing up in record numbers this season and also puts adults, especially those aged 65 and older, at risk. What is Group A streptococcus? Streptococci bacteria are commonly found in the throat and on skin. Dr.

Monika Naus, medical director of immunization programs and vaccine preventable diseases at the BC Centre for Disease Control, said some people have no symptoms but others may get strep throat, a mild illness often accompanied by a fever. It resolves on its own within a few days or is treated with antibiotics. A sore throat, on the other hand, usually comes with a cough, runny nose or other cold-like symptom





BurnabyNOW_News » / 🏆 14. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Worst Wildfire Season in Canada's History Leaves Lasting Impact18.5 million hectares of Canadian land burned, surpassing the previous record. Experts warn of future extreme weather events due to the side effects of wildfires.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Canada's Military Ombudsman Urges Government to Address Homelessness Crisis Among Military PersonnelCanada’s military ombudsman, Gregory Lick, has called on the government to urgently address the growing crisis of homelessness and housing precarity among military personnel. Lick has received concerns from military families and individuals about the lack of available and affordable housing, with some resorting to living in tents or recreational vehicles. This issue is particularly prevalent in Nova Scotia, where reports of active-duty Armed Forces members living in tents have emerged. Lick's visit to 14 Wing Greenwood further highlighted the extent of the problem.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Canada's Mandate for Zero Emission Vehicles: How Far Can Electric Cars Go?Experts say that range anxiety is no longer a major concern for electric vehicle (EV) owners in Canada, as the range of EVs has significantly improved over the years. Most cars and trucks now have a range of at least 300-350 kilometres, making them a viable option for daily commuting. However, for long-distance trips, charging stops will still be necessary.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Canada's Economy Shows No Growth in OctoberCanada's GDP remained unchanged at 0.0% in October, disappointing analysts' expectations of 0.2% growth. The economy has been stagnant for three consecutive months, and advance estimates for November show a slight increase of 0.1%. However, experts predict that the economy will continue to struggle and may even enter a mild recession.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Menopause Advocacy Gains Momentum in CanadaAdvocates in Canada are hopeful that the increasing mainstream attention on menopause could drive progress in health care and workplaces to better support women in this difficult stage of life.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Team Canada confident ahead of World JuniorsTeam Canada is not considering themselves as underdogs at the World Juniors and is ready to prove their worth. Despite missing several players, they believe they have what it takes to succeed. They are determined to come out strong and show their skills in the tournament.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »