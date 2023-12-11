Recent Closures of Favourite Businesses in Toronto

The cycle of places opening and closing in the city is one we get used to but it's still sad to see a place shut down, whether it's because of retirement, rising costs or a dispute with the landlord. This article highlights some of the favourite businesses that have recently closed in Toronto, including a classic diner, a supermarket, a gelato shop, and a shop and gallery that supported queer and marginalized artists.





Nylander's Dominant Performance Helps Maple Leafs Secure VictoryTORONTO — William Nylander took another subway ride to Scotiabank Arena to avoid Toronto's notorious traffic.

Closure of My Favourite Restaurant: A Taste of IndiaThis summer, my favourite restaurant shut its doors for the last time. “Permanently closed” is the term Google Maps now displays in red text next to the restaurant’s name. But the digital writing was on the wall. Several days before checking in with Google, I noticed that A Taste of India wasn’t appearing on DoorDash, and my phone calls went unanswered. “Calm down,” my long-suffering wife, who, in marrying me also married my love of this restaurant, said, “They’re probably just on vacation.”When Google confirmed my fears, I had to face the truth: A Taste of India, not just my favourite Indian restaurant specifically, but the place that I thought served the best food on Earth – was gone forever. Confronting this led to further, somewhat ridiculous existential questions, no doubt asked by many people who lost beloved establishments during the pandemic

