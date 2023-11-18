Recalls, SpaceX Rocket Failure, Astronauts' Lost Bag, and Google Fine

Three provinces report illnesses as cantaloupes recalled due to risk of salmonella. Canada has issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicles and consumer products. With dangers ranging from fire risks to label issues, here are some recalls the country has seen this week. SpaceX launched its mega rocket Starship on Saturday, but lost the booster and then the spacecraft minutes into the test flight.

NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars. A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Google for failing to store personal data on its Russian users, the latest in a series of fines on the U.S. tech giant amid tensions between the Kremlin and the West over the fighting in Ukraine





Three years, three teams, three World Series titles: Smith's journey a first in big leaguesWill Smith's been a really good relief pitcher in the big leagues for 12 years. He's also got a knack for being in the right place at the right time.

Three astronauts return to Earth after six-month stay on China’s space stationThree Chinese astronauts return safely after six-month stay aboard orbiting space station

China Prepares to Send Three More Astronauts to Space StationChina is readying to launch a rocket which will send a team of three astronauts to the nation’s space station.

Falcons score three times in three minutes to stun WestgateQuarterback Lucas Dupuis helped lead a miraculous comeback Friday night as St. Ignatius erased a 35-14 deficit late in the fourth to eke past the Tigers 36-35.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai to testify Monday in US Google antitrust trialSundar Pichai, chief executive of Alphabet and its subsidiary Google, will testify on Monday in the once-in-a generation antitrust fight over Google's...

Google CEO Sundar Pichai to testify Monday in US Google antitrust trialExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

