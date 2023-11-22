Recall Issued for O'Ya hoho Brand Enoki Mushrooms Due to Listeria Contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for O'Ya hoho brand enoki mushrooms due to a possible Listeria contamination. Customers are being told to either throw the mushrooms out or return them to the store where they were purchased. Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.





CTVToronto » / 🏆 9. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Recall Issued for Yuxiang Aquatic Seafood Balls Due to Undeclared AllergensThe Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recalled Oyster Balls, Shrimp Balls, and Shrimp Balls with Cheese due to potential allergens not listed on the labels. Customers are advised to return or dispose of the products. Further recalls may be announced as the investigation continues.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Recall issued for Yuxiang Aquatic seafood balls due to undeclared allergensThe Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recalled Oyster Balls, Shrimp Balls, and Shrimp Balls with Cheese due to potential allergens not listed on the labels. The affected products may contain egg, fish, gluten, milk, and soy. Customers are advised to dispose of or return the products.

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Britain’s Food Inflation Brings Opportunity to Food Network Tasty UKIt’s becoming ever-more expensive to eat in the UK. One BuzzFeed-owned site is paying attention.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Annual Charlottetown Y Service Club food drive set to take place amidst high food bank usageExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

‘Haven’t eaten in days’: Canada’s food banks reporting massive spike in demandNearly two million people visited a food bank in March: Food Banks Canada

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Food Banks BC sees ‘notable’ increase in food bank use on campusesBC Greens are calling on government to help more students

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »