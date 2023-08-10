Rebuilding Canada's Health System: A Call for Sustained Focus and Collaboration

When over six million people lack a regular primary care provider, and emergency departments are so overwhelmed that many patients are giving up and leaving without receiving help, it is difficult for many Canadians to be optimistic about the future of our health system . A poll conducted in August showed that three-quarters of respondents did not expect meaningful improvements to health care anytime soon.

Despite the many challenges facing health care providers and their patients, I remain confident we can deliver the care Canadians deserve. With sustained focus, effort and collaboration, we can rebuild our health system to be more responsive, equitable, and effective. Dr. Kathleen Ross is a family physician in Coquitlam and New Westminster, B.C., and is the president of the Canadian Medical Associatio





