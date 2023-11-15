Rebranding Auto Retailing as a Career Path for Women

It’s time to rebrand auto retailing as a career path that is as suited to women as it has been for men, said panelists at the Automotive News Canada Leading Women Canada Retail Roundtable, Nov. 15. “I never grew up saying I wanted to be in automotive,” said Jennifer Lennox, vice-president of people, culture and learning at Edmonton-based AutoCanada. The publicly traded dealership group owns 70 franchised stores in Canada and 13 in the United States.

Lennox cited perception of the industry as a male bastion as the root cause preventing more women from entering. “I’ll tell you, if there was any industry that I was made for, it’s automotive,” she told the online panel. “Once we get here, we don’t want to leave.” Data compiled for the 2022 Canadian Automobile Dealers Association (CADA) Industry Report found that, on average, new-car dealerships employee 23 per cent women. And that needle has budged less than two percentage points since 2016. Jennifer Gilbert, vice-president of dealer finance centres at Scotiabank, said her organization has made progres

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CTVCALGARY: More Women Than Men Have Died from COVID-19 in Canada, Statistics Canada Report ShowsA new report from Statistics Canada reveals that more women than men have died from COVID-19 in Canada. The report states that women accounted for 54% of COVID-19 deaths in the country, despite making up a slightly smaller proportion of the population. The report also highlights the impact on non-immigrants aged 85 and older, suggesting that the high concentration of deaths in long-term care homes may be a contributing factor. This finding explains why Canada initially diverged from global trends, where more men were dying from the virus. The report emphasizes that over 80% of the earliest COVID-19 deaths in Canada occurred in long-term care homes, significantly higher than the average in other OECD countries. Additionally, individuals aged 85 and older accounted for more than half of COVID-19 deaths in Canada.

Source: CTVCalgary | Read more »

CTVTORONTO: Auto Theft in Ontario Reaches Historic Highs with Honda CR-Vs as Most Stolen VehicleAccording to a recent report, auto theft in Ontario reached “historic highs” last year, with Honda CR-Vs being the most stolen vehicle in the province. Honda CR-V SUVs were also the most stolen cars in Canada overall. The increase in auto thefts in Ontario and Quebec has put Canada in the spotlight internationally as a source country for illegal trade. Auto theft is not just an insurance problem but a serious issue threatening public safety and funding organized crime and terrorism.

Source: CTVToronto | Read more »

CTVNEWS: Emirates Makes $52 Billion Aircraft Purchase, Chinese Shoppers Scrimp, and MoreEmirates opens Dubai Air Show with a $52 billion aircraft purchase from Boeing. Worried Chinese shoppers affect Singles' Day shopping. COVID-19 aid thieves make extravagant purchases. Americans' tipping habits revealed in a new survey. Concerns raised about grocery code of conduct in Canada. Statistics Canada estimates parents' lifetime spending on children. Two-parent households turn to food banks in Canada. Canada's inflation rate decreases to 3.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »

SOOTODAY: PWHL camp invites prepare to battle for women's pro hockey jobsCarly Jackson trained all summer like she had hockey job, even though she didn't.

Source: SooToday | Read more »

PGCİTİZEN: PWHL camp invites prepare to battle for women's pro hockey jobsCarly Jackson trained all summer like she had hockey job, even though she didn't.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: PWHL camp invites prepare to battle for women's pro hockey jobsCarly Jackson trained all summer like she had hockey job, even though she didn't.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »