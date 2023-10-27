Rebound In Canada’s Home Prices Could Come By Spring: TD

In a climate of persistently high interest rates and heightened living costs, TD Economist Rishi Sondi predicts that the country’s home prices and sales will drop over the coming months before rebounding in the spring.Canada’s home prices will continue to fall throughout the winter before picking up with the spring showers, according to a new

According to Sondi, a major catalyst for Canada’s resale activity succumbing to a wave of downward pressure was the country’s central bank. Bank of Canada (BoC) ended a four-month period pause when it“In essence, these rate hikes were hitting a market that was already down,” writes Sondi. “Making matters worse, the five-year Government of Canada bond yield has increased about 130bps over the past 6 months to a new multi-year high of around 4.2%.

“The shift observed in market balance has been considerably more notable, as lower sales have coincided with a sizable increase in new listings,” writes Sondi. “Indeed, the Canadian sales-to-new listings ratio has plunged from nearly 70% (indicating very tight conditions) in April to 51% (the softer side of what's considered balanced) in September. The latter marked the lowest point for the ratio since July of last year. headtopics.com

These ratios are at or above long-term averages in most provinces, aside from the notoriously pricey British Columbia and Ontario. “In these two latter markets, sales have tumbled, and average price declines have been amongst the most pronounced since the BoC resumed hiking rates,” writes Sondi. “These are two markets where affordability has recently breached historical worsts.

Ontario, however, represents an important exception. Here, new listings have leapt even higher to levels that are notably above long-term averages. Rather than homeowners choosing to sell, Sondi highlights that this reality could indicate that higher rates are impacting supply via pressures on homeowners. “This supply bulge has driven the sales-to-listings ratio down to 40%, the lowest it's been since the depths of the Global Financial Crisis,” writes Sondi. headtopics.com

