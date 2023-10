Realty Income to Acquire Spirit Realty Capital for $5.3 Billion

The Big Bond Market Event Wednesday Is at Treasury, Not the FedShein Acquires Missguided in Latest Diversification PushUBS Takes Down Credit Suisse Logo From Canary Wharf BuildingEuropean Gas Prices Jump After Egypt Says Imports StoppedSmall Disruption Could Drive Oil to $102, World Bank WarnsFrench Power Rises as EDF Reports Two Nuclear Reactor FailuresTraders Abandon China’s ‘Copper King’ as Metals Woes SpreadIron Ore Climbs to Five-Week High After Vale Flags Upside RisksOct.

5 Billion Credit Fund to Chase Bank Loan SalesMeta to Offer Ad-Free Facebook, Instagram Subscriptions in EuropeDrugmakers Are Set to Pay 23andMe Millions to Access Consumer DNARussia Closes Airport After a Mob Attack on Airplane from IsraelShein Acquires Missguided in Latest Diversification PushIsrael Latest: Netanyahu Under Pressure as Ground War ExpandsTrump Loses Fight to Stall Partial DC Gag Order in Election CaseUAE’s Biggest Chemicals Maker Says Prices Have Bottomed OutChina War Veteran...

Realty Income to buy Spirit Realty Capital in a $9.3 billion dealExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Meet the Agent: Milli Pajpani, Right at Home RealtySTOREYS is the leading real estate news site in the country, providing the most accurate and up-to-date coverage of the Canadian market. Read more ⮕

HealthPeak to merge with Physicians Realty to create $21 billion entityExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Ottawa weather: 2 cm of snow expected in the Capital Monday morningThe white stuff has returned to Ottawa, with light snowfall blanketing the city on Monday morning. Read more ⮕

HSBC Plans $3 Billion Share Buyback, CEO Touts Capital Strength(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc announced a fresh buyback program and hinted at the potential for further returns to investors despite announcing profits... Read more ⮕

Air quality worsens in India's capital despite government effortsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕