Real estate industry facing pushback to longstanding rules setting agent commissions on home sales

If treble damages — which allows plaintiffs to potentially receive up to three times actual or compensatory damages — are awarded, then the defendants may have to pay more than $5 billion. The NAR's rules also prohibit a buyer's agent from making home purchase offers contingent on the reduction of their commission, according to the complaint.“Defendants’ conspiracy forces home sellers to pay a cost that, in a competitive market and were it not for defendants’ anticompetitive restraint, would be paid by the buyer,” the plaintiffs argued in the lawsuit filed Tuesday.

The NAR argues that the practice of listing brokers making offers of compensation to buyer brokers is best for consumers. In July, the independent Bright MLS, which covers some states in the eastern part of the country, changed the rules so that it's OK for a home listed in that region's MLS to not include an offer of agent compensation at all. That still falls within NAR's guidelines.“Today, what effectively happens is the buyer agent's commissions are added to the sale price of the house, inflating the sale price,” said Stephen Brobeck, senior fellow at the Consumer Federation of America.

“That is going to upset the apple cart a bit,” said Turner Pettway, president of Neighborhood Housing Services of Kansas City Inc., a nonprofit Kansas City, Missouri, community development organization that offers classes to first-time homebuyers.

