RCMP warn of attempted sexual assault of child at Kelowna bus stop

Kelowna police are warning residents of an attempted sexual assault of a child in the Glenmore area on Oct. 24.

According to RCMP, a man approached a child who was waiting for a bus at a BC Transit stop in the area of Glenmore Drive and Summit Drive at about 8:15 a.m. The man engaged in a brief conversation before allegedly assaulting the youth, said police. The child fled the area and was followed for a brief distance by the suspect.•Approximately 5-11 to 6 feet tall•Tattoo on his upper right arm“Given the serious nature of this incident, police are alerting the public and seeking information to aid with their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera with the Kelowna RCMP.

If you witnessed this event and have not yet spoken with a police officer or you have dash camera recording from this time and area, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-63620. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

