RCMP seek Parksville robbery suspect who threatened staff with knife

|RCMP say the suspect in a robbery in Parksville threatened staff who were trying to stop her from leaving with stolen goods with a knife.

Oceanside RCMP is investigating after a suspect in a Parksville robbery threatened staff with a knife who attempted to stop her alleged robbery. In a release, police say the alleged robbery occurred on Oct. 11 at 6:20 p.m. at Wembley Mall. Staff at the business tried to stop the suspected shoplifter, who then pulled out a knife and threatened them.Police say they have been unable to identify the suspect, and are asking for the public’s help.Sign up for the CHEK Now daily email newsletter to get breaking news and the day's top stories sent to your email.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call the Oceanside RCMP at (250) 248-6111 and quote police file 2023-11015.

Read more:

