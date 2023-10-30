RCMP searching for missing person in Holyrood

The 68-year-old was last seen on October 16.

He is possibly driving a KIA Fex with license plate number JHH 733 or a grey Pontiac Vibe with license plate number HNF 121.

Investigation into RCMP officers' use of force in shooting deathBritish Columbia's independent police watchdog is recommending charges against three RCMP officers involved in the shooting death of a man during an interaction at a drive-through window. The prosecution service will determine if there is enough evidence for conviction and if prosecution is in the public interest. Read more ⮕

Charges Recommended Against RCMP Officers in Shooting Death of Indigenous ManThe B.C. police watchdog has recommended charges against three RCMP officers involved in the shooting death of a 38-year-old Indigenous father of two in Campbell River. The officers are being investigated for their use of force. The family of the victim welcomes the recommendation and calls for more Indigenous involvement in the process. Read more ⮕

RCMP Seeks Public Assistance in Identifying Hit-and-Run Driver on Highway 102RCMP is asking for help in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision on Highway 102 near Miller Lake. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after colliding with another car, leaving a passenger seriously injured. Anyone with information is urged to contact Halifax RCMP. Read more ⮕

RCMP investigating after fatal Chipmans Corner two-vehicle crashExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕