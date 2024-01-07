RCMP Search for Missing Helicopter, Road Rage Incident Results in Charges, Honda May Invest in EV Plant in Canada

RCMP search for missing helicopter in Glacier National Park. Road rage incident near Beiseker results in charges against Drumheller man as 80-year-old hospitalized. Calgary transforms old offices to apartments; experts say other cities should follow. A Japanese news outlet is reporting that Honda Motor Co. Ltd. could invest upwards of $18.4 billion in an electric vehicle plant in Canada.

Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week. A new legal battle will be waged later this week in the World Court to impose a ceasefire more than three months after Hamas' attack on southern Israel killed innocent civilians, triggering a brutal war in Gaza where Israel vowed to eradicate Hamas militants





CTVCalgary » / 🏆 26. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Volunteers connect with seniors in RCMP programA group of 27 seniors in the West Shore receive daily phone calls from volunteers as part of the Keep in Touch program run by the West Shore RCMP. The program ensures the well-being of seniors who live independently and do not have regular check-ins from family or friends.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

RCMP Searching for Missing Man in Southern AlbertaRCMP in southern Alberta are asking for help in their search for a man who went missing on Thursday night near Diamond Valley, Alta.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Two Teens Killed in Single-Vehicle CrashTwo teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Canada. The RCMP responded to the scene and found the wreckage of the vehicle. The names of the victims have not been released, but they were confirmed to be good friends. The incident has deeply affected the community and the school they attended. The police believe that road conditions and alcohol were not factors in the crash. The tragedy could have been prevented if seatbelts were used.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

New COVID-19 Subvariant Becomes Dominant Strain in CanadaA new COVID-19 subvariant, JN.1, has emerged and is now the prevailing strain across Canada, prompting health experts to caution that it may be more infectious and could even have extra symptoms.

Source: GlobalNational - 🏆 81. / 51 Read more »

Canada's Oldest Chinatown in Victoria Faces ChangesThe 500 block of Fisgard Street in downtown Victoria, known as Chinatown, is facing changes as the oldest Chinese business, Loy Sing, prepares for retirement. The area has become more multicultural with the addition of non-Chinese shops and eateries.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

Salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe kills five in CanadaA significant salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe sold across Canada this fall has killed five people and sickened dozens more, with many of the patients being children in daycare or seniors in long-term care.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »