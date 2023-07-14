RCMP's federal policing wing understaffed by 1,000 officers

The RCMP branch dedicated to investigating Canada’s most sophisticated criminals is understaffed, the police force says. The Mounties’ federal policing wing has “experienced a shortfall over the past decade of approximately 1,000” police officer positions, said spokeswoman Marie-Eve Breton, who explained that the branch has 507 fewer police officers than it did a decade ago and has funding for an additional 500 positions that have gone unfilled as well.

In an e-mail to The Globe and Mail, she said federal policing only has about 5,000 employees, whereas an optimal complement would be more like 6,000. The RCMP have two main policing obligations: contracts with most provinces to provide police officers for local and regional law enforcement, and its federal policing wing, whose investigators focus on national and international crimes such as money laundering, foreign interference and drug trafficking, among other offences

