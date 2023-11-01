RCMP probe thefts, vandalism at railway control boxes

There were five reported thefts in the Nanaimo area alone between August and October, but the incidents stretch from Langford to the Comox Valley, according to RCMP. Damage to the boxes and the replacement of the batteries — both used to control roadway crossings of rail lines — is estimated at about $800,000 to date.

The most recent theft in Nanaimo occurred overnight on Oct. 19, near the intersection of Comox Road and Kennedy Street. Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP said the thefts are occurring late at night and, in most cases, there are no witnesses or cameras to assist with the investigation.

The public is asked to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity around railway control boxes late at night. O’Brien said the thefts most likely involve several people, and the suspects may be passing themselves off as construction workers and could even be wearing high-visibility vests.

Anyone with information on any of the thefts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

