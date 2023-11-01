RCMP ‘in touch’ with Ontario government staff in Greenbelt investigation

The Mounties revealed in early October that its Sensitive and International Investigations Unit would be looking into allegations of developer influence on government policy and “irregularities” related to the Greenbelt land swap decision-making process.
Those allegations were first provided to the Ontario Provincial Police which kicked up the investigation to the federal police force to avoid perceptions of conflict of interest. On Wednesday, Housing Minister Paul Calandra confirmed that RCMP have been “in touch with the ministry” but offered few other details.
“If there was something wrong then those individuals who may have done something wrong should pay the price,” Calandra said at Queen’s Park.Sources with knowledge of the situation told Global News the RCMP has started contacting and booking appointments with civil servants to discuss the Greenbelt, but has yet to reach out to political staff.
While investigators are likely to target political staff involved in the hands-on crafting of the Greenbelt removals, sources said the original team that worked on the Greenbelt file is no longer with the ministry.
Global News contacted former housing minister Steve Clark to ask if he or his team had been approached for an RCMP interview but did not hear but in time for publication.
