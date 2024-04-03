RBC to Disclose Climate Metric as Pressure Mounts

RBC plans to disclose the ratio of its clean energy funding to fossil fuel financing in its next climate report, in response to pressure from the New York City Comptroller. The measure, pioneered by BloombergNEF, is seen as a clear indicator of a bank's commitment to climate solutions.

RBC had previously rejected the measure but now considers it important.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RBC agrees to disclose key climate metric on energy fundingTORONTO — RBC says it plans to disclose a key climate metric that the New York City Comptroller has been pushing it to adopt. Chief executive Dave McKay says...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

56 teams, a metric tonne of potatoes — and one unforgettable hockey weekend in WhitehorseBrothers Hammond Dick and Testloa Smith are broadcasting some of the tournament games in Kaska. To do so they translated 20 pages of hockey terms into Kaska.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Morocco's First Legal Cannabis Harvest Reaches 294 Metric TonnesMorocco's cannabis regulator ANRAC announced that the country's first legal cannabis harvest in 2023 reached 294 metric tonnes. The harvest was made by 32 cooperatives consisting of 430 farmers in the northern Rif mountain areas. The legalization aims to improve farmers' incomes and protect them from illegal drug traffickers.

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

BNB’s price took a hit, but THIS metric soared insteadBNB has defied the current market slump, surging by almost 20% in the past week.

Source: CryptoAmb - 🏆 22. / 68 Read more »

Fed’s Preferred Inflation Metric Cools While Spending ReboundsThe Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of underlying inflation cooled last month while household spending rebounded.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Housing market will see 'staggered' return of buyers and inventory: RBCEconomist believes it will take a series of rate cuts before many are ready to take the plunge

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »