Rays Get Revenge on Blue Jays in 8-2 Victory

The Rays got their revenge last night, returning the 8-2 beating that the Jays gave them on Thursday. The Blue Jays and Rays continue their four game series in the Trop this afternoon, getting ready for a 4:10 ET start. Yusei Kikuchi makes his season debut, hot off the best season of his career. The 32 year old went 11-6 with a 3.86 ERA over a career high 167.2 innings. His strikeout rate was good, his home run rate was high but in line with what he always has done.
But it was his walk rate dropping off that really helped him, going from a career mark over 9% to just 6.9% last year. Unfortunately he didn’t look like that pitcher this spring in his three outings. While he did manage to strike out 10 in his 7.2 innings, he also gave up 5 walks and 5 home runs in that span. All of those numbers are a lot closer to his abysmal 2022 season as opposed to his good 2023, so today will probably be a good indicator as to which Kikuchi we will actually be seeing this yea
