Raptors snap three-game skid with dominant win over Bucks

Griffin was presented with a tribute video during a timeout early in the first quarter, receiving an applause from the Scotiabank Arena crowd. The Raptors used impressive play on both ends to jump out to a 22-8 lead 7:13 into the first quarter, going 4-for-5 from three-point range and 9-for-13 overall.

Barnes highlighted the stretch with a laser of a cross-court bounce pass on a fastbreak to get Anunoby a dunk before hitting a 26-foot stepback three on the ensuing possession. Paced by Siakam's nine, Toronto led by as many as 17 and held a 31-18 edge after one.

The Raptors pushed their lead to 21 with a 10-2 run in the first 2:58 of the second quarter. Barnes capped it with a layup for two of his five points in the run before the Bucks called timeout., Siakam drove on the other end and made a drop-off pass, while airborne, to Poeltl, whose dunk made it 58-32 with 2:59 left.

Toronto had four players with 10-plus points, led by Barnes's 16, entering halftime with a 66-44 lead. Meanwhile, the Raptors held superstars Lillard and Antetokounmpo to a combined 13 points.But it turned out to be short-lived momentum. Toronto immediately answered with a 6-0 run across a 50-second span, punctuated by consecutive fastbreak dunks by Anunoby off defensive stops.

Milwaukee trimmed the deficit to as little as 13, but a Barnes three with 0.2 seconds left allowed the Raptors to close the frame up 95-79. The early part of the fourth quarter belonged to Siakam. Despite the Bucks' best efforts to inch closer, Siakam scored 11 points in the first 3:35, capped by a three to keep Milwaukee behind 110-88.The Raptors entered Wednesday tied for 21st in the NBA in three-point percentage at 33.3 and coming off a 4-for-29 performance on Monday against Portland. The team hasn't finished inside the top 20 since the 2020-21 season when it was 15th.

